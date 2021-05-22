newsbreak-logo
McAdoo man sentenced for online sex solicitation of teenager

By Ed Lewis
Posted by 
Hazleton Times
Hazleton Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KjLdw_0a82noOG00
Klick

WILKES-BARRE — A McAdoo man who pledged to wear thong underwear when he met up to have sex with a teenage girl was sentenced in Luzerne County Court on Friday.

Jesse James Klick, 39, was arrested by Kingston police July 2 after several days of online communications with a detective posing as a 15-year-old girl.

According to police, Klick initiated the conversation by stating, “Hey, how are you?” on June 15. Klick claimed he was a landscaper, sent a picture of himself, and told the girl he was looking for someone, “sweet, caring and affectionate,” police said.

Police said Klick continued to communicate with the girl despite being told she was 15. After he inquired if the girl had a boyfriend, police said Klick began conversing about how he likes girls who wear pink, including, “You’d proly (sic) look good in pink lingerie,” according to police.

Klick told the girl he has “some man thongs,” and began conversing about swimming with the girl and offered to purchase condoms, police said.

Arrangements were made for Klick to meet the girl at 9:30 a.m. on June 16 in Kingston. At that time, a message was sent to Klick and he replied at 11:24 a.m. saying he woke up late but was nervous about meeting the girl because of the age difference and was worried it was a “setup,” police said.

Klick continued to converse with the girl and they agreed to meet June 17, with sexual type messages including, “Maybe I’ll wear a man thong tomorrow,” police said.

Police said the June 17 meeting never took place as Klick claimed his vehicle broke down. He continued to converse with the girl including sending a picture of himself wearing a man thong on June 22, police said.

President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Klick to four-to-eight years in state prison on two counts of unlawful contact with a minor and a single count of criminal use of communication facility. Klick pleaded guilty to the charges Oct. 23. He was given credit for 324 days time served in jail.

Klick must also register his address for 25 years as a sexual offender under the state’s Megan’s Law.

