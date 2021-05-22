Primary results updated amid ballot count

Tim Baumbach, of Dominion Voting Systems Inc., provides training to seated Luzerne County Election Board members Friday as they prepare to review May 18 primary election provisional ballots. The participating board members, from left: Richard Nardone, Denise Williams, Audrey Serniak and Kathryn Roth. Jennifer Learn-Andes | Times Leader

Luzerne County’s May 18 primary election results have been updated to incorporate votes cast on hundreds of provisional ballots reviewed by the county Election Board Friday.

The results are posted at online at luzernecounty.org, providing closure to candidates in tight races.

With public observers present, the bipartisan volunteer citizen election board convened at the Penn Place building in downtown Wilkes-Barre to review nearly 600 provisional and flagged ballots from the primary to determine if they will be counted. Most were.

Republican county council candidate Ronald Knapp was among those monitoring Friday’s count to see if would impact whether he is one of the party’s five nominees in that race.

Pre-provisional, he was in sixth place and only 49 votes behind. After the newly reviewed ballots were added, he learned he did not secure a nomination.

The new unofficial tallies of the Republican council contenders, with the top five advancing to the November general election: John Lombardo, 11,738; Gregory S. Wolovich Jr., 10,500; Chris Perry, 10,372; Brian Thornton, 8,802; Kevin Lescavage, 8,595; Knapp, 8,544; Carl Bienias III, 8,376; Michael Vacendak, 6,602; and Martin Dartoe, 5,443.

Next up in the board’s post-election adjudication is the processing of write ins, which begins Monday.

It’s unclear how long this processing will take because the board must review more than 12,000 write-ins.

This number is high because there were many local races with no contenders on the ballot. Sometime candidates didn’t want to bother seeking nomination petition signatures before March 9 — a step required to appear on the primary ballot. Others may have been unaware of which seats were available, although county officials attempted to publicize that information.

The tallying of write-in votes is slowed with mail ballots because the selections must be written in by hand instead of typed on electronic ballot marking devices at polling places, officials have said. If the penmanship is unclear, election board members must enlarge the name on a projected screen to get a closer look and debate the intended spelling.

Misspellings and the use of nicknames also extend the processing time, and candidates must come forward if they want credit for different variations of their name — a process known as cumulating, officials have said.

The election bureau also must invest additional resources tracking down all write-in winners to find out if they want to accept the nomination and verify they are registered voters in the jurisdiction where they were chosen.

In addition to school board and municipal tax collector seats, Tuesday’s ballot including nominations for many municipal mayor and council/supervisor seats, constables, 186 judge of election seats and 372 inspector of election seats.