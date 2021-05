ATLANTA, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Music is something that no human on earth can live without. An eternal sound that touches the soul and exists in different forms around the globe. With every generation, one experiences the nuances in the music and it's beautiful. And then there's a man who wants to give his everything to the music and bring in a revolution. In fact, he says, "Earlier, there was the CD era of music, which was later transformed into the Mixtape era and what all made it possible, I want to do that same thing in the streaming era." Alpha23 is that man-on-a-mission unraveling his music journey.