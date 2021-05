Donut fans have a returning product to look forward to at Trader Joe's, and it is already getting a ton of attention. The beloved grocery store has brought its old fashioned sour cream donuts back, but those who haven't had them, or any other sour cream donut for that matter, might wonder what sets them apart. According to My Recipes, cake donuts have a healthy helping of sour cream added into the mix. The sharp tanginess of the sour cream makes the donuts even better to those that don't like their treats too sweet because it cuts through the sugary flavor of the glazed donuts.