newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Point, NY

Defense Secretary tells West Point cadets they’re ready

By AP News
mymotherlode.com
 3 days ago

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told U.S. Military Academy cadets Saturday they were graduating during “exceptionally tough circumstances” but that West Point prepared them to face the extraordinary threats from pandemics to terrorism. Austin spoke to about 1,000 cadets becoming U.S. Army second lieutenants in...

www.mymotherlode.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Point, NY
West Point, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement#Football#U S Defense#U S Army#Class War#U S Secretary#Ap#U S Military Academy#First Black#Covid#Corps Of Cadets#Black Defense#Freshmen#Weapons#Classmates#Pass#Graduates#Pandemics#Pandemic Precautions#Cohesive Teams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Terrorism
Related
Pawling, NYtheharlemvalleynews.net

Pawling National Guard Soldier Receives New Rank, New Responsibilities

LATHAM, NY (05/17/2021)– Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Jason Zeller from Pawling, N.Y., and assigned to the Headquarters and...
West Point, NYWinchester Sun

Carter to graduate from West Point

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Cadet Dalton Carter, son of Mr. Marlin Carter and Mrs. Heather Carter of Mount Sterling, Kentucky, will graduate from the U.S. Military Academy on Saturday, May 22. Carter graduated from Montgomery County High School in 2017. Carter’s elementary, middle school, and part of his high school...
West Point, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Military training conducted at West Point

WEST POINT – Area residents can expect to hear summer training activities conducted on the military installation beginning now through mid-August to include areas in and around Camp Buckner and Lake Frederick. Training is conducted to simulate the physical and mental challenges cadets will face when they become officers in the U.S. Army. Realistic training has inherent risks and the safety and welfare of the entire West Point community is the academy’s top priority. Training opportunities for the cadets include infantry operations, artillery firing, weapons training, aviation operations, military engineering projects, training in field communications, demolitions, and survival skills techniques. Noise levels will be sporadic through summer months with increased activity associated with Air Assault School and during specialized training operations in July. Residents can expect to see and hear low-flying aircraft and helicopters in and around the training and cantonment areas during these training sessions. Residents and commuters may see increased traffic along Route 293 with military vehicle and troop movement.
West Point, NYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Rock Springs native named dean at West Point Academy

WEST POINT, NY — The U.S. Army announced Thursday, April 29 that Rock Springs native Col. Shane Reeves will be the next U.S. Military Academy Dean of the Academic Board. Nominated by President Joseph R. Biden, the U.S. Senate confirmed his nomination. “I want to congratulate Col. Reeves on his...
West Point, NYhamlethub.com

Brewster High School Senior Macie Marinich Accepted to West Point

After a rigorous application process that included nominations from Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Representative Sean Patrick Maloney following interviews with each of their selection committees, Macie Marinich is headed to the United States Military Academy at West Point in the fall. Macie, who has been very active member of the...
West Point, NYPosted by
Law & Crime

Justice Thomas Goes to Bat for West Point Rape Survivor: It’s Time to Overturn ‘Demonstrably Wrong’ Precedent

Justice Clarence Thomas was the sole member of the Supreme Court to speak out Monday, criticizing the Court’s refusal to hear the case of a West Point cadet who said she was raped by a fellow cadet. Thomas’ dissent from the Court’s order was a rare moment where the conservative justice sided with the ACLU, but it was also a chance for Thomas to remind the Court that there are certain precedents he’d be fine with abandoning altogether.