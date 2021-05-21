newsbreak-logo
2022 Audi S5 Review, Pricing, and Specifications

By Rahul Patil
Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Audi S5 Coupe and Cabriolet are the next step in performance. Not very powerful A5 counterpart.. The S5 replaces its brother’s 261 horsepower Turbo 4 with a 349 horsepower Turbo V6.Powerful mills are the two main differences Audi model, But it also contributes to a difference of nearly $ 10,000 in starting price. Its extra charge gives the S5 Coupe and Cabriolet to accelerate the equipment faster and handle it better, but it rarely makes them more sophisticated or stylish than the regular A5. In addition, the sportier version lacks a particularly melodic soundtrack and no manual transmission. Still, the 2022 S5 has fun and elegance that’s easy to understand, even if it’s not as fun to drive as its lacy rivals: BMW M340i And Mercedes AMG C43..

