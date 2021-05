Ever since they first arrived on the scene en masse during the 1960s, muscle cars have remained some of the most exciting American-made machines on the market. These V8-powered bruisers carry a certain attitude that is unrivaled on the street, and nowadays they have the performance to match their presence. While these machines were once seen as a symbol of youthful abandon, things have shifted over the past few decades. Nowadays muscle cars are often considered to be a vehicle of choice for older enthusiasts, as nostalgia for those original models grows. We wanted to see just how true that statement is, so we sat down with Ford Mustang Marketing Manager Jim Owens to discuss the demographic breakdown of the average Mustang buyer.