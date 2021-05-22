NBA playoffs: Must-see matchup, title favorites and first-round upsets

This Tuesday, Verno and KOC discuss how, whatever players in danger of falling into it may say, the looming threat of the play-in tournament has indeed worked to increase competition between cusp teams and top teams for seeding down the stretch (0:32). Then they get into everyone’s favorite feel-good story of the season, the New York Knicks, who beat down the Grizzlies on Monday with monster performances from who else but recently dubbed top 25 player in the NBA Julius Randle, plus Derrick Rose (7:48). The stories of this week are truly those of redemption as Marc Gasol proves his worth for the Lakers against the Nuggets (19:22), Russell Westbrook secures a triple-double average on the season (38:03), and Carmelo Anthony breaks into the list of top 10 scorers of all time (48:27).