A road tripping F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter jet made its way through the Uintah Basin as an Oversized load on Highway 40 on Friday. The F-117 left a military test range in Nevada on Thursday and was scheduled to arrive at its new home at the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum near Ashland, Nebraska by Sunday. The traveling Nighthawk had been stripped and sandblasted of its original top secret paint that contains radar-absorbing compounds. According to an article in the Lincoln Journal Star, the Air Force’s 64 Nighthawks, built by Lockheed, saw service in the Persian Gulf War of 1991 and were later used in Iraq and Afghanistan. They were retired in 2008.