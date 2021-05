It's safe to say that Logjam Presents has wasted no time in making up for lost time when it comes to concerts in Missoula. After being forced to cancel or postpone shows and suspend all productions because of COVID last year, they've come out swinging with some big calendar additions over the last few weeks. Just a couple of the moves include Sheryl Crow being the first show announced in about a year, while the Brandi Carlile show that was postponed from last year was given a new date - as well as a second show from Brandi being added! The latest announcement has the legendary ZZ Top coming to the KettleHouse Amphitheater on Saturday, August 21.