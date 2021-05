History was made Saturday in New Mexico, as the Land of Enchantment became the third U.S. state to launch humans into space. Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity sent two pilots and NASA technology supported experiments in space Saturday morning. Today's flight marked three firsts - it is the first spaceflight from Virgin Galactic's headquarters at Spaceport America; it's the first time humans have flown into space from the state of New Mexico and C.J. Sturckow is now the first astronaut to fly into space from three different U.S. states.