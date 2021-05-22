newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Contact Your Insurance Company From Accident Scene Itself, Recommend the Lawyers

By Anil Awasthi
tricitydaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs soon as the car accident happens call the agent or your insurance company’s emergency claim number immediately. If it is a health emergency, the ambulance needs to be called first but if you also call the insurance people from the scene itself it will benefit you. The police present in the accident site can give the insurance company the accurate details helping your case. You are already in pain and upset over the whole scenario so the officials can talk to the insurance company with more fact based practical details.

tricitydaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Company#Lawyers#Emergency Care#Car Companies#State Of Emergency#Trust Company#Accident King#Police#Free Consultation#Practical Details#Apps#Faults
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Insurance Companies
Related
EconomyFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

How to deal with insurance companies after an accident

So, let's say you've been hit by another driver, what's the first thing you should do?. According to Personal Injury Attorney Craig swapp, call the police. He says they'll make sure that accurate insurance information is exchanged and usually provide all drivers involved with a "driver exchange sheet" that includes the auto insurance information of all the involved parties.
Trafficatlantanews.net

Is it worth getting a lawyer for a car accident

Despite clearly defined traffic rules, there are millions of accidents every day in which people are injured. Medical services cost quite a lot of money and in case of an accident, the victim can get into a difficult situation. In such cases, the car accident lawyer will come to the...
Economyfortworthinjuryattorneyblog.com

Don’t Fall For These Insurance Company Tricks

If you’ve been in a car or truck crash, you will experience a lot of pain. But who will pay for your medical bills, lost wages, vehicle damage, and other expenses? Unfortunately, the insurance company for the driver who caused the wreck has clever ways to pay you as little money as possible. Here are a few of them.
Trafficthebalance.com

How Long Does an Accident Stay on Your Car Insurance?

The cost of your auto insurance premium is based on a number of factors, from your age, gender, marital status, and where you plan to park the car, to your driving history—including any accidents or traffic violations on your record. However, just because you’ve had accidents in the past doesn’t mean your insurance premiums will be affected forever. Insurance companies will update your insurance, allowing older accidents and violations to fall off your record over time, usually between three to five years.
Relationship Advicebusinessnewswales.com

Trapped By Your Immigration Status? Guidance from Immigration and Family Lawyers

Ending a relationship can be an incredibly challenging process – which can be made even more complex if your immigration status is reliant on your partner or spouse. Our immigration and family law experts, Alan Platt and Susan J Williams, outline the options with the ever-changing immigration rules in the UK, and how we can help clients in this situation. Learn more in our latest webinar, moderated by Rebecca Lynch.
Lawpennrecord.com

Court activity on May 14: Patricia Pasanella vs The Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania reported the following activity in the suit brought by Patricia Pasanella against The Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company on May 14: 'Complaint Against The Hartford Life And Accident Insurance Company ( Filing Fee $ 402 Receipt Number 0313-15122218.), Filed By Patricia Pasanella. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Case Management Track Form, # 3 Designation Form)(parker, Michael)'.
Politicsnewsoptimist.ca

Lawyer who says he lost contact with his client asks for adjournment

Saskatoon criminal lawyer Brian Pfefferle told the court he needed an adjournment because he lost contact with his client in the Regina Correctional Centre. “They actually lost him in the Regina Correctional Centre,” Pfefferle told Meadow Lake Provincial Court May 12. Pfefferle represents 42-year-old Aaron Gardiner who is accused of...
Florida Statecbs12.com

Florida insurance companies dropping 50K home insurance customers

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Three major Florida-based insurance companies will be dropping tens of thousands of customers as hurricane season approaches. The companies, Universal Insurance Co. of North America (UICNA), Gulfstream Property & Casualty, and Southern Fidelity Insurance Co. were approved by the state regulators to drop more than 50,000 combined home insurance customers amid ongoing financial struggles.
Texas Statefirehouse.com

Vehicle Slams into TX Fire Apparatus at Accident Scene

A Texas fire apparatus was struck by a vehicle while it was at the scene of a previous accident early Sunday. The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. while Lewisville firefighters were responding to a traffic incident along Interstate 35, the firefighters union stated in a news release. The captain of Engine 5 was sitting in the driver's seat and conducting resources for the initial accident when the apparatus was struck, according to the fire department.
Kingwood, WVWest Virginia Record

Insurance company sues Ford for defective vehicle

KINGWOOD — Arch Insurance is suing Shaffer Ford Sales alleging a vehicle was defective and caused damages. Arch Insurance Company, as subrogee of Aurora Volunteer Fire Department, filed the lawsuit against Shaffer Ford Sales and Ford Motor Company after the fire department purchased a 2004 Ford F-Super Duty 550 and brought the vehicle in for repairs on March 15, 2019, according to a complaint filed in Preston Circuit Court.
Public HealthThe Herald

State to fire contact tracing company

Pennsylvania is firing a company that performed COVID-19 contact tracing and exposed the private medical information of tens of thousands of residents, state officials said Thursday. Employees of Insight Global used unauthorized Google accounts — readily viewable online — to store names, phone numbers, email addresses, COVID-19 exposure status, sexual...
Immigrationsamoanews.com

Woman arrested for allegedly forging husband’s signature on refund check

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A woman who forged her husband’s signature to cash their tax refund check is now in custody after her husband filed a complaint against her. Furthermore, the wife also filed an application at the tax office with the forged signature of her husband on it, requesting the tax office to have their 3rd stimulus check direct deposited to their joint bank account.
Traffictriad-city-beat.com

Questions About Traffic Collisions and Car Accident Lawyers

Traffic collisions can prove to have unexpected consequences and the only way one can avoid such incidents is by following traffic rules and regulations. If you or any family member is involved in a serious road accident, he/she must avoid making controversial statements to the authorities. Secondly, the affected victim should be shifted to the nearest hospital urgently, and then all legal proceedings and paperwork should be handled. In case of any traffic collisions, you are advised to make prompt contact with a professional car accident lawyer.
Economylegalnews.com

Webcast explores helping companies with 'Litigation Buyout Insurance'

The Practising Law Institute (PLI) will present “Litigation Buyout Insurance: Helping Companies Control Litigation Costs, Limit Litigation Exposure and Remain ‘Deal Ready’ When Litigation Hits” as a live webcast on Wednesday, June 9, beginning at 1 p.m. As the country rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic, class action litigation is on...