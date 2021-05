What is Valorant doing to fix its matchmaking? The studio explains its system in a community Q&A session, in particular addressing the problem of “smurfs” in the game. “Combating smurfing is not only about punishment, it’s also about making Valorant more accessible so those without bad intentions no longer feel the need to smurf. Once we are at a point where we feel comfortable with the solution we have in place and feel like we have mitigated these reasons, that’s when we will be able to put a foot down on the remaining folks—potentially booting them from our game.”