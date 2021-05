Sushil Kumar, India’s two-time Olympic medallist, has been arrested in connection with the murder of a fellow wrestler, after nearly three weeks of being on the run. Mr Kumar was arrested along with co-accused, whom the police simply named as Ajay, and produced in a court later. They have both been sent to police custody for six days. The city police had issued a look-out notice for Mr Kumar after a violent clash on 4 May between two rival groups at Chhatrasal wrestling academy in the national capital of Delhi. Police had also announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh...