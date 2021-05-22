newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Suarez goal secures La Liga title for Atletico Madrid

BBC
 7 days ago

And with that we'll leave you. Hats off to Atletico Madrid, the 2020-21 La Liga champions. Luis Suarez has been sat on the turf of the Jose Zorilla speaking to someone on his phone, presumably his family, crying his eyes out. He's not always been the most popular figure, but...

www.bbc.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Jan Oblak
Person
Luis Suarez
Person
Diego Simeone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#La Liga Tv#Hang#Athletic Bilbao#Real Madrid 1 1#Atletico Madrid Atletico#La Liga Champions#Post Update Atletico#Valencia#Elche#Real Valladolid Equalise#Games#Post Update Huesca#Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Atletico Madrid captain Koke: Two finals left now!

Atletico Madrid captain Koke was delighted with victory over Real Sociedad last night. The triumph saw Atletico go clear at the top of the table by four points with two games to play. Afterwards, Koke said: "It's tiring, the truth in the end we did a spectacular job in the...
Soccerliveonscore.com

Valladolid vs Betis Preview and Prediction Live stream LaLiga Santander 2021

Arena: Estadio José Zorrilla (Valladolid) Valladolid vs Betis match is going to be held on 2-th May at Estadio José Zorrilla (Valladolid) It’s a very interesting football match in LaLiga Santander. They will try to show us their best skills, combinations and tactics to win this match. The table position...
SoccerTribal Football

Barcelona coach Koeman: It'll be strange for Atletico Madrid striker Suarez

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman says Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez is sure to feel strange today at the Nou Camp. Suarez missed the first meeting between the two teams in November after contracting coronavirus while on international duty with Uruguay. Koeman was tasked with telling Suarez he didn't have a...
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

John Barnes supports Liverpool re-signing former striker Luis Suarez in summer

John Barnes has claimed that former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez would be an “ideal” summer signing for Jurgen Klopp‘s team if he arrived for free. Barnes claimed that Liverpool fans would “absolutely love” to have the Uruguayan back at Anfield, adding that Suarez’s good character and professionalism would make him a good addition to the squad.
UEFAfootball-espana.net

Spanish football evening headlines: Valencia and Barcelona name starting lineups, Villarreal beat Getafe, Betis drop points at Valladolid

Valencia and Barcelona name starting lineups ahead of pivotal clash at Mestalla. Barcelona travel to Valencia this evening with the pressure on. The pair are to meet at Mestalla in a game pivotal to La Liga’s title race given both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid have won their fixtures this weekend, with the other title challenger, Sevilla, playing tomorrow. Barcelona are a point clear of Sevilla, three behind Madrid and five behind the leaders, Atletico.
SoccerThe Guardian

‘It’s still possible’: Kike hat-trick gives Eibar hope in relegation battle

Eibar’s 3-0 win over fellow Basque strugglers Alavés was their first victory in 16 games, sealed by their ‘hard-working plank’. On the sixth floor of the tower block at No 1 Indalecio Ojanguren Street they started clapping. A few metres to the right, on the fifth floor of No 2, they began too and soon everyone had joined in: on all the balconies where flags hang and the occupants look out over the pitch, a standing ovation 15 stories high, and in the small stand facing them. Kike Garcí­a made his way to edge of the pitch while teammates and staff applauded an astonishing hat-trick from the man they most wanted to score it: the big, loveable lump whose three goals had just defeated Alavés and given Eibar something to hold onto.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Atletico Madrid fear Man Utd summer push for Llorente

Atletico Madrid expect Manchester United to bid for Marcos Llorente this summer. AS says Atletico have sped up contract talks with midfielder Llorente amid growing interest from United. It's understood that the Red Devils are preparing a £68m bid for the 26-year-old, with the Spanish club concerned by this development.