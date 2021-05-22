newsbreak-logo
Mazzochi calls for end to 5G Bill: This bill has brought 'evisceration of local control'

By Savannah Howe
dupagepolicyjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Rep. Deanne Mazzochi (R-Westmont) is happy to see the sunset approaching on 5G wireless legislation marked as Senate Bill 1451. The bill, also called the Small Cell Wireless Bill, introduced installing new 5G cellular data cites across the state. Several communities in Mazzochi's district acted as pilot locations for the installation. With her constituents largely unhappy with the results, the legislator is fighting to see the bill go away when it sunsets this year.

