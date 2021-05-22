10 Markets Benefiting Most From the Economy

Rentals in once-hot markets like New York City plunged last summer as remote-working Americans fled to the suburbs search of more space and a better quality of life. For most of the past 50 years, roughly one-third of U.S. households have rented their homes, according to the Brookings Institution. Rentership rates rose during the 2007-2009 recession, and today remain relatively high, at 35.6%, according to the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University.