10 Markets Benefiting Most From the Economy
With rising home prices, some markets have lost affordability, but a robust economy promises to help housing thrive in many areas of the country. Realtor.com® and The Wall Street Journal identified the top markets with growing economies and booming housing markets in their brand-new joint Emerging Housing Markets Index. The index evaluates the nation’s 300 largest metros to identify the areas with strong housing demand, rising home prices, and strengthening economies, including jobs, restaurants, and retail. Austin came in at #2.www.austintxhomesales.com