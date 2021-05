With his Royals having lost eight in a row, Mike Matheny has made a couple of changes to the lineup. Carlos Santana goes up to second. Andrew Benintendi slides to fifth. Jorge Soler moves up to fourth, showing the Royals clearly think the sabermetrics that show how hard Soler is hitting the ball will eventually turn around his rough-luck start. At the bottom of the lineup, you’re just hoping for three hits on the night out of Dozier-Alberto-Taylor-Lopez.