It kind of goes without saying that Snake Eyes has been one of the most popular G.I. Joe characters for decades now since apart from being a ninja he’s also highly skilled in many other forms of combat that have made him a valuable asset to the Joes. But this time around we get to see how he became the person he’s been for so long, and while it’s easy to think that things are going to change a bit, as Henry Golding’s casting would indicate, it’s still enough to think that we’ll get to see him don the garb that has defined him for so long. Snake Eyes’ origin story has been told and retold a few times over the years since he’s almost never taken off his mask or visor unless he had to and a lot of stuff about his life has been kept as classified over the years. This makes him a very intriguing character but it also makes him an easier character to control and direct since all he has to do is work as a part of the team and be a badass and he maintains his reputation. In one way that’s kind of an easy escape for lazy writing since it tells a lot of people that since his story isn’t quite as detailed as many others he’s able to get by with being simply awesome as long as his story is continually built up and he’s shown kicking the hell out of few enemies here and there. But the hope with this origin story is that we’ll see Henry Golding take on the iconic character and show us how exactly the man known as Snake Eyes managed to become one of the deadliest ninjas around and join up with one of the most elite fighting forces in pop culture.