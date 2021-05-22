newsbreak-logo
Law Enforcement

Toronto Police reportedly stand by statement that clearly illicit cannabis product is, in fact, legal

By Cannabis News World
cannabisnewsworld.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a news release published earlier this week, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) sent a warning to the public about a child who had consumed a cannabis edible. The child was treated and released from the hospital after eating an edible from a package of “Buzzy Peaches.” “Initial investigation has revealed the product was purchased legally and no criminal charges are expected at this time,” a TPS statement noted , before reminding parents to keep edibles locked away. “Since many of these products have similar packaging to non-cannabis products, it is also strongly recommended that children cannot see or have access to the place in which they are stored,” the press release states. The problem, as many were quick to point out online, is that the product is illegal and legal edibles are barred from having packaging that mimics non-cannabis products. Give Canadian cannabis producers more packaging and labelling flexibility Toronto-area convenience store accused of selling candy look-alike weed edibles to children More than 330,000 cannabis edibles packages recalled because of suspected mould At 400 milligrams of THC, the candy contains 40 times the legal limit for cannabis edibles, the packaging does not comply with Health Canada’s regulations, and no licensed producers sell a product called “Buzzy Peaches.” A quick internet search also shows the product is available from an unlicensed mail-order site. “The police are being disingenuous,” tweeted cannabis lawyer Harrison Jordan in response to the release. After a reporter followed up with police about the statement, the police spokesperson reportedly “stood by what was in the statement.” “ Absolutely pathetic that the @TorontoPolice would double-down on a verifiably false statement of theirs instead of admit a mistake. How’s that gonna help record levels of distrust of police by the public?” Jordan responded on Twitter. Under Health Canada’s regulations,…

