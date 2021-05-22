Bipartisan letter seeks enforcement in trade deal, as dairy industry comes out of pandemic

GREEN COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A bipartisan group of legislators say they want to hold Canada accountable in a trade agreement with the U.S. and Mexico. Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI) joined other legislators in a letter to the Biden administration demanding enforcement measures in the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA). The letter said, in part, “We remain concerned about Canada’s fulfillment of its dairy obligations in the agreement.”