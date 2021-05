Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The Buccaneers and Cowboys will begin the 2021 the season on Thursday, Sept. 9. But Thursday Night Football will technically begin the next week with a divisional contest between the Giants and Washington on NFL Network. After Carolina visits Houston in Week Three, the Week Four matchup will feature the league's last two No. 1 [more]