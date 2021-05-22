Norene Everett Guess, age 84, of Burnet, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021. Norene was born Sept. 2, 1936 in Burnet County and graduated from Bertram High School in 1955. She lived in many parts of Texas but always stayed in touch with her Bertram friends. After high school, Norene attended business school in Austin. She married Bill Guess of Bertram in 1957. She worked as a secretary at sc She worked as a secretary at schools and banks, but she was always happiest at home with her family. She held a deep love for her parents R.T. and Snooks Everett and her brother Robert Everett. She and Bill raised a family with four children. She spent her last twenty years in a home built with her brother’s hands on land she bought from her father.