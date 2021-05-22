Raiders announce 2021 preseason schedule

The Las Vegas Raiders 2021 regular season schedule is a bit different from years prior. There is no grueling road trip, nor is there a long stay in Las Vegas. In fact, the longest stretch of home and away games are both a mere two weeks. The Raiders will alternate home and away games until their Week 8 bye, timed almost perfectly in preparation for their two-week stretch at home starting in Week 10. Similar to any year, a lot of thought went into the Raiders’ schedule. But this year, it feels as though the thoughts were not directed towards making things as inconvenient as possible for the Raiders, but instead kept things interesting and not requiring them to stay out on the road for more than a week. The NFL actually did a good thing.