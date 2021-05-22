newsbreak-logo
Raiders announce 2021 preseason schedule

Las Vegas Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENDERSON, Nev. - The Las Vegas Raiders' 2021 preseason season schedule is below, the club announced Friday. The 2021 NFL season will feature each team playing 17 regular season contests and three preseason games, marking the first change to the season structure since the 1978 campaign ushered in an era of 16 regular season and four preseason contests. The Raiders will play three opponents from the NFC West and each game will be featured locally on FOX 5 KVVU-TV and Raider Nation Radio 920AM in Las Vegas.

