Paul McCartney Gets Richer Because Others Sold Their Catalogs

Various Artists/Ram On: The 50th Anniversary Tribute to Paul & Linda McCartney’s Ram/Cherry Red Records. With a cast of thousands—well, at least dozens—Ram On is something of an epic as far as the undertaking is concerned, a noble attempt to replicate and pay homage to Ram, the 1971 album credited to Paul and Linda McCartney, the only effort in the Macca catalog to hold such a distinction. McCartney’s second post-Beatles outing, and the immediate predecessor to the couple’s work with Wings, it was an unabashedly elaborate offering, one flush with extravagant arrangements, complex melodies and a whimsical attitude, providing the Macs with an ideal opportunity to let loose with pure pop and an abundance of self-assured silliness. Recorded with a contingent of New York session players, it was derided by some at the time—John Lennon being one of its more prominent detractors—but given this revisit, it holds up surprisingly well some 50 year on.