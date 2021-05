Juan Williams, co-host of The Five on Fox News, called out the network on Tuesday for its recent repeated coverage of false stories. This was in the context of discussing the unsubstantiated story that current climate czar John Kerry allegedly gave classified Israeli information to Iran when he was secretary of State under President Obama, which Kerry denies. Williams suggested using caution when reporting on the story, pointing to two recent narratives that got a lot of airtime on Fox News that turned out to be untrue.