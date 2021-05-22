newsbreak-logo
Macy’s Inc (M) Stock: $17 Target By Morgan Stanley

pulse2.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) have received a price target increase from $11 to $17. These are the details. The shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) have received a price target increase from $11 to $17. And Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger is maintaining an “Underweight” rating on the shares.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC cut its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,595 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for approximately 3.6% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $13,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.48 Billion

Brokerages expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to post sales of $135.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $137.17 billion and the lowest is $133.44 billion. Walmart posted sales of $137.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will report $4.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.40 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Sizzling Stock: MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT), Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) with the stream of 1.10% also noticed, India Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) encountered a rapid change of -1.11% in the last hour of Tuesday’s trading session. MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) closed at $1.83 and the price was -12.98% so far this year. The price/earnings to growth ratio (PEG ratio)...
HP (HPQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HP (NYSE:HPQ) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link. HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued...
NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of NEC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. OTCMKTS NIPNF remained flat at $$45.56 on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.78. NEC has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54.
Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PATH. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 808 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $11,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
2 Reasons to Buy This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Right Now

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)is a digital student learning platform that offers digital and physical textbook rentals, online tutoring, and other student services in the U.S. and abroad. It's no surprise then that students flocked to the platform at the onset of the pandemic as schools turned to at-home learning. As a result, Chegg's stock price shot up from $29 a share in early March 2020 to $87 by August.
Why Figs Stock Is the First Must-Buy IPO on Robinhood

Healthcare apparel company Figs expects to complete its public offering this week. The company will trade under the ticker FIGS on the New York Stock Exchange. Figs has grown at a fantastic rate, and unlike many companies completing initial public offerings (IPOs) in the last year, it actually generates free cash flow.
The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.
Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CFRUY. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie Financière Richemont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HES. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.67.
Urban Outfitters Earnings Earn Plaudits From Analysts

Urban Outfitters (URBN) - Get Report shares soared Wednesday, after the lifestyle retailer’s earnings report drew positive commentary from analysts. The Philadelphia company's stock recently traded at $40.11, up 15%. It has jumped 33% over the past six months as investors expressed optimism about the distribution of COVID vaccines and the prospects of economic recovery.
The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
LIVE MARKETS-Broad stock correction possible, Morgan Stanley warns

* Comm svcs top S&P 500 sector gainer; utilities sole loser. May 24 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. BROAD STOCK CORRECTION POSSIBLE, MORGAN STANLEY WARNS (1215. EDT/1615 GMT) Equity and...
Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Shares Gap Down to $9.63

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.63, but opened at $9.10. Clene shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 50 shares traded. A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLNN. Benchmark initiated coverage...
Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Price Over Earnings Overview: Adobe

Right now, Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) share price is at $502.30, after a 0.90% gain. Moreover, over the past month, the stock fell by 2.90%, but in the past year, went up by 33.89%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.