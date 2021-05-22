West Bladen boys, girls win tri-meets with Stallions, Vikings

CERRO GORDO — West Bladen’s boys and girls won three-team meets on Thursday, defeating South Columbus and host West Columbus in Three Rivers Conference high school track.

The Knights ruled the boys meet with 60 points after dominating the throws. The Stallions finished second with 38 and the host Vikings had 37.

West Bladen won the girls meet — just 10 events — with 72 points. South Columbus scored 26 and West Columbus 2.

• Boys sprints: Junior Josiah Brown, first in 300 hurdles, second in 400; senior Shy’ron Adams, second in 200.

• Boys distance: Senior Donovan Stone, first in 800; junior Keegan Haraldson, first in 1,600.

• Boys relays: West Bladen, second in 400 and 800.

• Boys field: Sophomore Deonte Lacey, first in discus and shot put; sophomore Xavier Lopez, second in discus and shot; Adams, first in long jump; Stone, second in long jump.

• Girls sprints: Senior Tinyauh Rhoda, first in 100 and 200; sophomore Azillyah McDonald, first in 100 hurdles, second in 300 hurdles; sophomore Makayla Wright, second in 100, tie second in 400; freshman Trinity VanEyken, first in 300 hurdles, second in 100 hurdles; sophomore Shanyla Hunter, second in 200, tie second in 400.

• Girls distance: Senior Emily Pate, second in 3,200.

• Girls relays: West Bladen, first in 400.

• Girls field: Junior Jessalyn Vendricks, first in discus and shot put; junior India Haskins, second in shot put, third in discus.