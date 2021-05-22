This Permanent Food Truck Rally In Ferndale Has It All

A place that is both Instagram-worthy and has endless great food options, including food trucks? Detroit Fleat has it all and then some as a restaurant and food truck rally hybrid.

A place for people to come and enjoy live music, great food trucks, great house food and great drinks is only the beginning at this restaurant.

It all started with one food truck called Delectable. The owner, Picard, wanted to bring the food truck rallies concepts that were out west and start that idea here in Michigan.

In 2017, Picard, bought an old Chinese restaurant and transformed it into a modern eatery. The large patio is where the array of food trucks line up outside. This restaurant is full of bright colors, greenery, and just an all around cool place to take photos. The decor has an eclectic feel with murals of local brands such as Faygo and Better Made on the walls. The doors are actually installed garage doors that completely open up to bring the outdoors in.

Upon arrival, guests get the choice of sitting outside in the center of the food trucks, dining under the patio or sitting indoors. No matter where you choose to sit, the food choice is yours whether you choose to dine off of the house menu or mix it up with the rotating food trucks that offer so many options. Some people even enjoy the food truck choices while sipping on the restaurant cocktails. The options are endless here at this establishment.

Detroit Fleet's house menu is full of bar and street foods like tacos, sliders, and sandwiches. They also have a custom fry menu with tons of options to try out. Drinks here are something else people specifically come for. One of their most popular is called the “slooshie,” which is a boozy cocktail blended with ice. It comes in a variety of flavors to try out and they even have slooshie flights so you can try them all at once.

As for the food truck options, well there is a rotation on their website you can check out but they do offer Pita Post every Wednesday and Thursday, and Impasto on the weekends.

For more information, visit their website at https://detroitfleat.com/. They are located at 1820 E. 9 Mile Road in Ferndale, MI.

Photo By: Pexels