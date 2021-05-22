newsbreak-logo
Red Springs, NC

East Bladen stays unbeaten in Three Rivers, routs Red Springs

By Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 4 days ago
ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen scored six in the first and closed it with five in the fifth, whipping visiting Red Springs 14-4 on Friday night in Three Rivers Conference high school baseball.

The penultimate home test at Russell Priest Field included a run in every inning but the second for the Eagles, who boosted their winning streak to four. The Red Devils have lost five straight.

• Eagles: Senior Lefrederick Wooten, 1-for-3, 3 RBI, triple; senior Brady Hollingsworth, 2-for-4, 2 RBI, double; senior RaSean McKoy, 1-for-2, 2 RBI; senior Drew Sholar, 1-for-3, RBI, double; senior Zach Meares, 1-for-3, RBI.

• Red Devils: Skyler Locklear, 2-for-3; Jacob Locklear, 1-for-3, RBI, double.

• First inning: Eagles scored two when Wooten’s bunt was misplayed, and he scored on Hollingsworth’s double to center field. Hollingsworth scored on an infield error. McKoy delivered a two-out single to center field scoring the last two.

• Fifth inning: Wooten’s no outs, bases-loaded triple pushed the hosts’ lead to 13-4, and Hollingsworth followed with a single to left scoring him to end the game by the mercy rule.

• Pitching: Sophomore Evan Pait earned his first varsity win (1-1, 1 save), going two outs into the fourth inning. He allowed three earned runs, six hits, struck out four and walked three. Senior Jacob Priest entered to face the tying run with the score 8-4 and notched a strikeout. He got the last four outs, three by K, and picked up his first save of the year.

• Next: East Bladen, 3-0 Three Rivers, 6-3 overall, at West Columbus on Thursday; Red Springs, 0-3 Three Rivers, 1-6 overall, hosts Whiteville on Tuesday.

