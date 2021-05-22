newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairmont, NC

Eagles thinclads run second to St. Pauls, defeat Fairmont

By Bladen Journal
Posted by 
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o4hca_0a82Pk4U00

ST. PAULS — East Bladen ran second in both boys and girls meets on Thursday against Fairmont and host St. Pauls in Three Rivers Conference high school track.

The Lady Eagles scored 62.5 points to finish behind St. Pauls (73.5) and ahead of Fairmont (10). East Bladen’s boys scored 45 points as runner-up to St. Pauls (63) and ahead of Fairmont (22).

• Boys sprints: Sophomore Malcolm Bolden, first in 200; sophomore Blaine Pope, first in 400.

• Boys distance: Senior A.J. Smith, first in 800 and 1,600; freshman Zachary Metz, second in 1,600 and third in 800; sophomore Jacob Nixon, first in 3,200.

• Boys relays: East Bladen won the 1,600 and 3,200, finished second in the 400 and 800.

• Boys field: Bolden, second in long jump.

• Girls sprints: Junior Maya McDonald, first in 200, second in 100; senior Aniyah McKoy, second in 200.

• Girls distance: Junior Cate DeVane, first in 800, first in 1,600.

• Girls relays: East Bladen won the 400, 800 and 1,600.

• Girls field: Junior Nacaela Melvin, second in discus, third in shot put.

Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

286
Followers
478
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairmont, NC
Saint Pauls, NC
Sports
Saint Pauls, NC
Education
City
Saint Pauls, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shot Put#Relays#Track And Field#Sophomore Jacob Nixon#Freshman Zachary Metz#Senior A J Smith#Senior Aniyah Mckoy#Runner Up#Sophomore Malcolm Bolden#Three Rivers#Discus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Mississippi Stategreensboro.com

Shakeel Moore bound for Mississippi State

GREENSBORO — Shakeel Moore, who played his college basketball freshman season at N.C. State, will transfer to Mississippi State. Moore averaged 6.8 points and 2.5 rebounds for Coach Kevin Keatts' Wolfpack in 2020-21. Moore's high school career included stops Ragsdale and Piedmont Classical in Guilford County and at Moravian Prep in Caldwell County.
Greensboro, NCPosted by
247Sports

NC State OF Jonny Butler named ACC Player of the Week

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Junior outfielder Jonny Butler of the No. 23 NC State baseball team has been named this week’s Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday afternoon. This is the first weekly honor of his career as the Channahon, Ill., native...
College Sportsmyrtlebeachonline.com

Former NC State guard Shakeel Moore picks new school. Find out where

Former N.C. State guard Shakeel Moore has selected a new playing destination. Moore, a native of Greensboro, announced on Monday that he will be transferring to Mississippi State. He posted the announcement on his Instagram account. During his one season at N.C. State Moore appeared in all 25 games with...
Columbia, SCWIS-TV

Gamecocks Add Home-and-Home Football Series with North Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The two flagship universities of the Carolinas - South Carolina and North Carolina - will renew their rivalry on the gridiron later this decade, as the two schools have inked a home-and-home series to open the 2028 and 2029 seasons, it was announced today. The Tar...
Columbia, SCfbschedules.com

South Carolina, North Carolina schedule football series for 2028, 2029

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the North Carolina Tar Heels have scheduled a home-and-home football series for 2028 and 2029, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game agreement with the University of North Carolina was obtained from the University of South Carolina via a state Freedom of Information Act request.