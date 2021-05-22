newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Waccamaw, NC

Knights dealt one-hit loss by East Columbus

By Bladen Journal
Posted by 
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JRG2X_0a82PiJ200

LAKE WACCAMAW — A close contest was broken up late by four-run fifth and sixth innings, sending West Bladen tumbling to a 9-1 loss at East Columbus on Thursday night in Three Rivers Conference high school baseball.

• Knights: Junior Brycen Blackmon, 1-for-3, RBI, double.

• Gators: Aaron Mitchell, 2-for-4, 3 RBI; Coltin Simmons, 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Jerome Beck, 1-for-3, RBI; Landyn Potter, 1-for-4, RBI, double; Elijah Bunting, 1-for-4, RBI.

• Pitching: Knights’ Kaiden Stanley (1-1) pitched into the fifth inning, allowing four hits and four earned runs while striking out six. He walked five and hit two. Gators’ Potter didn’t allow a hit through five innings and struck out four; he walked three. Mitchell pitched the last two innings, striking out four and giving up the hit.

• Sixth inning: Blackmon broke up the no-hitter, doubling home sophomore Hunter Smith. He had walked and stole second.

• Next: West Bladen, 1-2 Three Rivers, 2-6 overall, at Whiteville on Friday; East Columbus, 3-0 Three Rivers, 6-2 overall; at South Columbus on Friday.

Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

286
Followers
478
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whiteville, NC
City
Columbus, NC
City
Lake Waccamaw, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hits#Knights Kaiden Stanley#Three Rivers Conference#East Columbus#South Columbus#Runs#2 For 4#West Bladen#1 For 3#1 For 4#Waccamaw#Lake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Greensboro, NCPosted by
247Sports

NC State OF Jonny Butler named ACC Player of the Week

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Junior outfielder Jonny Butler of the No. 23 NC State baseball team has been named this week’s Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday afternoon. This is the first weekly honor of his career as the Channahon, Ill., native...
Mississippi Stategreensboro.com

Shakeel Moore bound for Mississippi State

GREENSBORO — Shakeel Moore, who played his college basketball freshman season at N.C. State, will transfer to Mississippi State. Moore averaged 6.8 points and 2.5 rebounds for Coach Kevin Keatts' Wolfpack in 2020-21. Moore's high school career included stops Ragsdale and Piedmont Classical in Guilford County and at Moravian Prep in Caldwell County.
Columbia, SCWLTX.com

Gamecocks add Home-and-Home football series with North Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two flagship universities of the Carolinas - South Carolina and North Carolina - will renew their rivalry on the gridiron later this decade, as the two schools have inked a home-and-home series to open the 2028 and 2029 seasons, it was announced today. The Tar Heels...