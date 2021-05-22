Gallatin Man Jailed on Sex Crime Charges

A Coffey man faces multiple charges after a Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division investigation at a residence in Coffey on April 28th. Forty-five-year-old David Jonathan Girsch has been charged in Daviess County with the felonies of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs, first offense. He also faces misdemeanors of unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair, or sale of an illegal weapon; possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 11 to 35 grams; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, prior drug offense, and two counts of animal neglect or abandonment. Bond has been denied.