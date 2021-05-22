Gallatin Man Jailed on Sex Crime Charges

An Overland Park, Kansas man who allegedly fled the scene of a crash involving a Missouri Department of Transportation truck on April 27th has been charged in Daviess County. Forty-year-old James Michael Carpenter faces felony charges of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage exceeding $1,000 and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. He has been charged with the misdemeanors of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, failed to yield to a stationary vehicle displaying amber or amber and white lights, and car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely. Carpenter also faces an infraction of endangerment of a highway worker. Bond has been denied.