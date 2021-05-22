newsbreak-logo
Gallatin, MO

Gallatin Man Jailed on Sex Crime Charges

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Starr (Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail photo) A Gallatin man is incarcerated on sex crimes alleged to have taken place in 2018. Twenty-five year old Michael Starr was arrested Friday on three counts of Statutory Rape in the 2nd Degree. All three counts are alleged to have occurred on December 29, 2018.

