High demand, tight supply drives lumber prices up

Eunice News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have started construction on a new home or want to update a room in your house, you probably have experienced sticker shock when it comes to the price of building materials, especially lumber. Last year, the price was $354 per thousand foot of lumber. By the first week of May, the price had risen to an all-time high of $1686, an increase of nearly 475%. By May 18, the price had cooled some…

#Lumber#Building Materials#Supply#Home Prices#House Prices#Construction Materials#Home Construction#Demand#Risen#All Time High#Thousand Foot#Sticker Shock
