newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

More footage released, troopers to be punished in deadly arrest of a Black man in Louisiana

By Rich Mckay
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

More video of a fatal 2019 encounter of a Black man with police in Louisiana was released by authorities late Friday, and two state troopers were notified that they will be fired, in the fallout of a lethal traffic stop.

The newly-released bodycam footage shows a high-speed chase and Louisiana state troopers punching motorist Ronald Greene, 49, a Black man, while he was already in handcuffs.

He was also dragged across the ground by shackled feet, and stunned with tasers as he cried, "I'm scared."

Greene, of West Monroe, Louisiana, led police on a high-speed chase after midnight of May 10, 2019, and crashed his car before being taken into custody, police said. He died in an ambulance on the way to a hospital, police said.

An autopsy showed that Green had alcohol and cocaine in his system, suffered multiple injuries from the crash, as well as injuries from a physical struggle. The manner of death was not listed.

Earlier this week, the case quickly became another national touchstone of alleged police abuse after the unauthorized release of police video by the Associated Press.

In response to that release, Colonel Lamar Davis, the superintendent of the Louisiana State Police held a late night press conference and said the department is releasing all the police bodycam video to add context to what has already been public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tfvqL_0a82Pem800
SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB Louisiana state troopers arrest Ronald Greene May 10, 2019 near Monroe, Louisiana, U.S. in this bodycam footage release May 22, 2021. LOUISIANA STATE POLICE via YOUTUBE/Handout via REUTERS

"It's unfortunate that the path to get here has taken so long," he said. "But we cannot comment on any conduct of the officers involved, and we cannot offer specifics of the investigation."

But Davis offered no explanation as to why the case has taken so long to become public. Calls to Davis' office Saturday were not immediately returned.

The attorney for Davis's family, Lee Merritt, said that he doesn't understand why it's taken two years for the family to get answers.

"The family says none of this lip-service matters until there is criminal accountability in the department," Merritt said. "What happened here is a crime."

Of the troopers involved, DaKota DeMoss has been notified that the department intends to fire him and he remains on leave pending another excessive use of force case, police said.

Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth was also notified of the intent to dismiss him, and he died hours later in a fatal car crash, police said.

Another trooper, Kory York, served a 50-hour suspension and is back on duty.

The case is also the subject of a federal civil rights investigation.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

View All 224 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

127K+
Followers
146K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamar Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trooper#Racial Injustice#Deadly Crash#Fatal Crash#Arrest In Lee Case#Bodycam#The Associated Press#Louisiana State Troopers#Man#Police Video#Alleged Police Abuse#Authorities#Handcuffs#Motorist Ronald Greene#Force Case#Multiple Injuries#West Monroe#Tasers#Traffic Stop#Shackled Feet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
MinoritiesEssence

Former Police Officer Sentenced to Prison for Killing Black Neighbor Botham Jean Seeks Lesser Charge

"Amber Guyger needs to sit where she is in prison and accept responsibility for what she did to my son, my family, my country, my world," Botham's mom told CNN. On Tuesday, an attorney for Amber Guyger, 32 the former Dallas police officer who was sentenced to prison for killing her Black neighbor Botham Jean, 26 while he was in his own apartment appealed in court to acquit Guyger of murder or substitute for a lesser charge.
MinoritiesPosted by
Daily Dot

Video: Cop accused of racially profiling Black diner at restaurant

A Pennsylvania cop is being accused of racially profiling a young Black man after videos of their encounter went viral across social media. The incident took place at G&G Restaurant in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania. Police were allegedly called after someone reported that a person was smoking marijuana outside of the establishment. In a video, a white Vandergrift police officer, William Moore, tells Marcus Townsend, a Black man, that he was called because of Townsend. Townsend repeatedly asks Moore what he did wrong, but Moore doesn’t specify why he’s there. Moore orders Townsend to show his ID, which Townsend refuses to do at first. Moore appears to grow impatient and demands Townsend go outside the restaurant.
Louisiana StatePosted by
WRAL News

'I'm scared': AP obtains video of deadly arrest of Black man

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana state troopers can be seen on a dark roadside stunning, punching and dragging a Black man as he apologizes for leading them on a high-speed chase — body camera video of the moments leading up to the man’s death that The Associated Press obtained after authorities refused to release it for two years.
MinoritiesNY Daily News

White driver accused of trying to kill Black man with truck while shouting racial slurs

A Vermont man has been charged with attempted murder after police said he drove his truck into a Black victim’s lawn while shouting racial slurs. Anthony Mason, who is white, is accused of driving though a man’s yard as the victim sat on his porch with a dog Wednesday morning. As Mason crashed the truck into the porch, the 27-year-old suspect kept yelling racial epithets and threatening to kill the resident, according to police.
Louisiana StateHammond Daily Star

AP: Top cop in Black man's deadly arrest withheld cam video

NEW ORLEANS — In perhaps the strongest evidence yet of an attempted cover-up in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, the ranking Louisiana State Police officer at the scene falsely told internal investigators that the Black man was still a threat to flee after he was shackled, and he denied the existence of his own body camera video for nearly two years until it emerged just last month.
Conway, ARLog Cabin Democrat

Police beat 5/22/21

On May 19, police responded to a trespassing call on Second Avenue. A woman told officers she was in the process of cooking dinner when her doorbell rang, according to the report. “She looked through the peephole, but could not see anyone,” the report stated. She opened the door and...
Louisiana Statenewburghgazette.com

Leaked video shows Louisiana state troopers killing man in custody

The latest controversy over a police-involved death began on May 10, 2019 when police in northern Louisiana tried to stop a auto driven by Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old barber, for what they said was an unspecified traffic violation. Recently leaked police body cam footage of Louisiana state troopers fatally beating...
Louisiana StateKNOE TV8

2 officers in north Louisiana arrested after alleged illegal search

JACKSON PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Two North Hodge police officers are facing charges in connection with an alleged illegal search. Katie McCormick and Christy Jinks were arrested on April 28, 2021. The Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office says both officers entered a home illegally and searched without a warrant. McCormick has...
Oregon StatePosted by
Vice

An Oregon Woman Says a Police Officer Raped Her. She Was the One Arrested.

Jay St. James is something of an anomaly in lily-white Eugene, Oregon. The Black political organizer and licensed nurse was always open about her status as a sex worker, and had been active in the community since she arrived in 2015. (“St. James” is the last name she uses for activism and sex work; her legal name is being withheld to protect her family’s privacy.) In 2019, she held training events on filing public records requests and also helped craft a community-funded policy platform that advocates for voting and housing justice, among a range of other issues. Chief of Police Chris Skinner knows her by name. But St. James said that on May 24, 2020, five years after she moved to Eugene, she was stalked and raped by Christopher Drumm, a police officer in the city’s police department’s patrol unit.