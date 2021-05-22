newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

8 Ultimate Essentials for an Epic River Float

By Lyndsi Ouellette
Posted by 
97.9 WGRD
97.9 WGRD
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Make no mistake: floating the river always sounds like a good ol’ fashioned time akin to the waterpark lazy river rides of your youth and it definitely can be. However, I’m here to tell you (from experience) that the river can be ruthless so you want to make sure you’re fully prepared for its “tip you over and spit out all of your belongings” wrath, just in case. Aside from obvious basic essentials like a UPF sun hat and sunscreen, you’ll want to work some other gear into your game plan to make sure you can kick back and relax all the way downstream.

wgrd.com
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
978K+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic#Sunscreen#Lazy River#Waterpark#Ultimate#Obvious Basic Essentials#Time#Upf#Game Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Pagosa Springs, COpagosasprings.com

Spring floating and hiking

Snows are melting, and the San Juan River is swelling. Conditions are ramping up for whitewater rafting and kayaking. The river may look tame in spots, but it’s running cold and swift. Water flows above 400 cubic feet per second are prime for whitewater rafting and kayaking. Click here for the latest flow conditions. If you or your pets are recreating near our local rivers, exercise extra caution.
TravelOnlyInYourState

Take One Of The Longest Float Trips In New Hampshire This Summer On The Saco River

One of our favorite ways to enjoy warmer weather in New Hampshire is by heading straight for the water. But that doesn’t have to mean hitting the beach. Here in New Hampshire the rivers offer just as much fun as the coast. Activities like fishing, swimming, kayaking and canoeing are all great ways to spend the day. But one of our favorite things is tubing. Head to the Saco River to enjoy one of the most fun self-guided tubing trips in the state.
Idaho StateOnlyInYourState

Spend A Relaxing Half-Day Floating Down The Salmon River In Idaho For A Family-Friendly Adventure

Here in Idaho, we take our river activities seriously. Floating, rafting, kayaking, fishing – there’s no shortage of ways that we like to connect with our state’s many gorgeous rivers. The Salmon River is an especially popular river for recreation. You’ll find that there are countless guides and companies that will gladly lead you on a river adventure, but there’s no going wrong with Idaho Adventures. They offer a variety of relaxing, family-friendly river trips to choose from, so be sure to check ’em out!
Lifestylecsusignal.com

Escape The Heat This Summer: Tips on River Floating

With triple digit temperatures frequent in the summer months here in the Central Valley, residents of the Valley look to cool off and relax during the summer scorch. One great way to kick-back and enjoy your summer vacation is river floating. Knights Ferry and Orange Blossom are popular launch spots...
Animalsglobalflyfisher.com

Floating Nymph

With the mayfly season just around the corner, it is like christmas for dry-fly fishers at the moment. Watching theese majestic insects floating down the stream and dissapear in the mouth of a rising trout or grayling is the dream-sight of a dryflyenthusiast. In this video we once again have John Petermann behind the vice tying up a universal pattern - The Floating Nymph, which can be tied in various colors for matching the different species of hatching nymphs - a “must-have” patttern in the box.
Restaurantsdudeiwantthat.com

Float'N'Grill Floating Propane Grill

Is it just me or does the Float'N'Grill, a, yep, floating propane grill, look like a Darwin Award waiting to happen? Or at least a soggy hot dog / meaty lunch for the ocean and lake fishies waiting to happen?. No matter. It's a little BBQ on its very own...
Travelsmilepolitely.com

Spend an afternoon floating down the Middle Fork River

Summer is just about here and that means summer activities like tubing down the Middle Fork River. Kickapoo Adventures is open this weekend and offers tubing, kayaking, canoeing, paddle boarding, and biking. You can book your adventure online; prices vary. Just remember to pack your SPF. Top image from Kickapoo...
Lifestylehypebeast.com

The New York East River Is Getting a Floating Swimming Pool

The New York East River open-air floating swimming pool project by non-profit organizer +Pool has been approved after ten years. Designed by Los Angeles studio PlayLab, the saltwater +Pool shaped like a plus sign comes with a lap pool and area for children and will be able to clean the river water without chemicals. The floating swimming pool could filter more than 600,000 gallons of water per day using software developed by the United States’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to model a membrane filtration system.
Boise, IDliteonline.com

Am I The Only One Who Hasn’t Floated The Boise River?

Everyone talks about floating the river, I mean everyone! People that don't live here talk about how fun it is to float the Boise River in the summer. I've even heard people say that you can't love Boise without having floated the river. Does it make me weird that I...
Charlotte, NCWCNC

Summer essentials

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some products and recipes for your long weekend! Capture your favorite summer memories with a unique framed gift from Minted, the design marketplace of independent artists. Garnier's Green Lab Serum Creams are three-in-one products that offer the potency of a serum, the...
Tahlequah, OKTahlequah Daily Press

River guests can float commercially, or on their own

Last year, the Illinois River saw record numbers of tubers and kayakers, and this year, the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and float outfitters are optimistic that the trend will continue. With many still leery long-distance travel, the Illinois River is being targeted as the perfect location for escaping the...
Gamblingbestuscasinos.org

Discover the Ultimate Casino Experience at River Spirit Casino Resort

River Spirit Casino Resort is one of the nine Creek Nation Casinos, and it’s by far the largest. In a related post, we covered the eight smaller Creek Nation Casinos. But if you’re in the area and you want the widest array of gaming options along with dining, nightlife, and an extended stay, River Spirit is the place to be.
New York City, NYKCTV 5

PHOTOS: Whimsical new NYC waterfront park floats over Hudson River

Visitors to Little Island park tour the grounds and relax on the grass on opening day for the park, Friday, May 21, 2021, in New York. The whimsical new park built on pilings in the Hudson River off Manhattan joins a string of piers along Manhattan's west side that have been redeveloped over the last 20 years. Little Island's flowers, trees and performance spaces rest on 132 concrete posts that the park's creators call tulip pots. (AP Photo/Joseph Frederick)
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

King of Seas guide: How to reset talent points

In King of Seas, you’ll be able to obtain talent points once you hit level 10. From this point onwards, you’ll receive a point for each level up. To be clear, I’m not yet sure what the cap is (it seems to be level 60 based on the items I’ve acquired). Still, there might be moments when you feel like you’ve selected the wrong skills and perks. As such, here’s our guide to help you reset your talent points in King of Seas.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Biomutant – beginners hints and tips

It’s not always easy to work out the nuances of a new title when you first jump in, so in this guide we will be bringing you some solid hints and tips to get you started in Biomutant. The game is huge, deep, and pretty complicated in places, so don’t be afraid to experiment to figure out what works for you.
AstronomyPosted by
97.9 WGRD

West Michigan Will See a Super Flower Blood Moon This Week

The sun, earth and moon will line up just right to create a Super Flower Blood Moon. The celestial event will happen on May 26. Hang on, let me grab my tarot cards... This will be the only total lunar eclipse of 2021 and it will last about 15 minutes. It begins at 7am. The moon will be closer to the earth and appear brighter and larger. In Michigan, we will only be able to see the beginning of the partial eclipse starting around 6 a.m. For best viewing, you'd be advised to hop on a plane and head west. For observers in the United States, the only places where the entire eclipse is visible are in Hawaii or Alaska. The Farmer's Almanac states,
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

‘Float The River Boise’ Makes Important Announcement

They haven't announced the opening date of the Boise River Float yet, but they have made this important announcement about floating the river. "Float the River Boise" is a Facebook page operated by Ada County and they've made an important announcement about floating the river. The Facebook post stated, "With the Boise River cranked up to 1,800 cfs today and cooler temps in the forecast, now is NOT a good time to float the Boise River. Please check back in a few weeks when we'll begin posting regular updates on Barber Park and the official 2021 Boise River Float Season!"