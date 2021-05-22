newsbreak-logo
Chambers County, AL

Harvill updates commission on Phillips Road project

By Ed Pugh
Valley Times-News
 5 days ago

During the Chambers County Commission work session on Monday, County Engineer Josh Harvill updated the commission on the Phillips Road project budget. The project was originally budgeted at $3.5 million. With federal money funding 80 percent of the project, plus funding from ALDOT, the county was budgeted to put $600,000 toward the project.

