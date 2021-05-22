Harvill updates commission on Phillips Road project

There have been a few inquires about the large project and why the construction hasn’t started. The city had hopes of opening bids the beginning of June. As life happens, another curve ball was thrown. The water tower that is to come down and be replaced with the new one is “historical.” The project involves several different steps with the historical society before the tower can be removed. All project plans (including the tower) need to be complete before bidding the whole project. New possible time frame: Hoping to open bids the end of July — which means that only part of the project will be completed this year. Keep in mind all of this is not set in stone; with this size of project, curve balls are to be expected. If would like to view the map or have any questions, stop by City Hall, open M-F 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., 1:30 - 5 p.m.