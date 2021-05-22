newsbreak-logo
Nine local players selected for AISA All-Star game

By Cody Estremera
Valley Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChambers County was well-represented on the AISA All-Star junior and senior teams, as nine total players were selected. Chambers Academy had seven total players selected, three baseball and four softball players, while two Springwood players, one baseball and one softball player, were selected to play in the AISA All-Star games. The baseball game will be on June 7 in Montgomery at Patterson Field, while the softball game will be on June 8 at Lagoon Park in Montgomery.

