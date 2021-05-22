The magic of US tourist trails from sea to shining sea

(Remember when our librarian was lost at sea at the beginning of the pandemic last year? Read all about it here. Well, she is traveling again! This time in their little “Cottage on Wheels,” as she calls it. Read on for Vicki Shurly’s dispatch from the road, where she and husband Bob are traveling in the south. She sent this to me several days ago, so at this writing, I believe they might be in Alabama. I love following along with their adventures on Facebook… -jb)