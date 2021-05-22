newsbreak-logo
Hanover, VA

7093 Foxbernie Dr, Hanover, VA 23111

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharming 3BR/2.5BA home in the convenient and desirable community of Foxlair. First floor hosts kitchen with an oversized island, smooth-top range and large picture window with a great view of the rear yard and adjacent private woodlands; formal dining room, living room with new luxury vinyl floor, and 1/2 bath. 2nd floor boasts primary bedroom with new carpet, en-suite full bath, and walk-in closet; 2 additional bedrooms with new paint and new carpet; and an additional full bath. Exterior includes an oversized deck which looks out onto woodlands and fenced rear yard. Convenient to Downtown,64,95,295 and Memorial Regional Hospital. NEW HVAC 2021. Hardiplank siding has 50 year warranty that conveys with property.

