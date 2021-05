We are pleased to announce Seeds for Seniors. The Fairhaven Sustaina­bility Committee is donating small peat pellet greenhouses and seeds to interested seniors in Fairhaven. We hope that everyone will enjoy planting and growing something to eat and enjoy for the year. Our goal is to encourage gardening, and grow your own produce. Each greenhouse comes with instructions for planting. We would love to expand the program if it is popular next year. The green–­houses can be reused or recycled for another season.