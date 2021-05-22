newsbreak-logo
New York Attorney General: Police Accountability Act Will Increase Police Officer Accountability by Amending New York’s Law Justifying Police Use of Force

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe proposal would also narrow down any justification for lethal force, while also establishing criminal penalties for officers who use excessive force that would violate these pending measures. The announcement has already drawn backfire and early criticism from law enforcement. We’ll have more from local officials next week. All news...

