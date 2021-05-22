New York Attorney General: Police Accountability Act Will Increase Police Officer Accountability by Amending New York’s Law Justifying Police Use of Force

On Friday, May 7, Congressman Jason Crow introduced the Use of Force Accountability Act, a major landmark in national, equity-inclusive legislation. This act was a direct response to the independent report of the death of Elijah McClain, which took place in Colorado. The new legislation would require states to conduct an independent investigation of any and all uses of excessive force that has lead to death or injury. After the investigation is completed, the findings must be reported to the internal affairs department of the particular law enforcement agency for review. This act would also create a grant program which would assist state attorney generals in implementing these independent investigation statutes.