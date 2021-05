Living in a condominium has advantages and disadvantages, just like everything else in life. However, it is also true that living in a condominium has been unfairly deemed as inconvenient. The truth is that condominiums are a great housing option for a plethora of reasons, which respond mostly to personal needs and circumstances. Not everyone needs a big house with expansive gardens; in fact, —and believe it or not— some people are actually interested in leaving their comfortable states for something cozier and with less maintenance. If you’re looking for housing options and are unsure about what might fit you better, keep reading and find out if buying a condo in Costa Rica is the solution you’re looking for.