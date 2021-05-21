newsbreak-logo
Henderson County, KY

Hoptown’s Fort and Lester Get Top Seed in Regional Girls’ Doubles

By Tom Rogers
yoursportsedge.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHopkinsville’s #1 doubles team will have the top seed in the girls’ doubles regional tennis tournament which will get underway Monday. This year’s tournament is being hosted by Henderson County High School. The top seeds for the event are:. #1 seed – Allie Fort/Ella Lester – Hopkinsville. #2 seed –...

www.yoursportsedge.com
