Hoptown’s Fort and Lester Get Top Seed in Regional Girls’ Doubles

Effective: 2021-05-09 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ballard; Caldwell; Calloway; Carlisle; Christian; Crittenden; Daviess; Fulton; Graves; Henderson; Hickman; Hopkins; Livingston; Lyon; Marshall; McCracken; McLean; Muhlenberg; Todd; Trigg; Union; Webster WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...The Bootheel Region of southeast Missouri, all of western Kentucky, and portions of southern Illinois south of Highway 13. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 5 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The gusty winds could uproot trees in areas have received heavy rain over the last few days, particularly across the Kentucky Pennyrile.