ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — The family of Tyrique Tookes, 18, and their attorneys announced a lawsuit against the people responsible for his care inside the Fulton County Jail. Tookes, who was booked into the jail in March 2019, was found dead in his cell in May 2019, after complaining about chest pains for several days. Authorities launched both criminal and civil investigations.