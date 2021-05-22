Moon and Spica on May 22 and 23
On May 22 and 23, 2021, use the waxing gibbous moon to find Spica, the brightest star in the constellation Virgo the Maiden. In fact, Spica is Virgo’s one and only 1st-magnitude star. Although the bright moon will wipe out a number of fainter stars from the canopy of night on May 22 and 23, bright Spica should withstand the moonlit glare. If you have trouble seeing Spica, place your finger over the moon and look for Spica as a bright starry point nearby.earthsky.org