newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Moon and Spica on May 22 and 23

By Bruce McClure
Earth & Sky
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 22 and 23, 2021, use the waxing gibbous moon to find Spica, the brightest star in the constellation Virgo the Maiden. In fact, Spica is Virgo’s one and only 1st-magnitude star. Although the bright moon will wipe out a number of fainter stars from the canopy of night on May 22 and 23, bright Spica should withstand the moonlit glare. If you have trouble seeing Spica, place your finger over the moon and look for Spica as a bright starry point nearby.

earthsky.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit#Cold Winter#Earth#Equinox#Ishtar#Babylonian#Ceres#Roman#Antares#Regulus#Aldebaran#Bright Spica#Fainter Stars#Goddess#Wheat Virgo#Nightfall#Egyptian Mythology#Libra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
Related
Astronomydudeiwantthat.com

Lovers Under the Moon Lamp

It's time for summer lovin'. The Lovers Under the Moon Lamp captures that over-the-moon feeling of cuddling up with someone you love, in the quiet of night, surrounded by stars, and watched over by the pizza pie in the sky. And since summer is wedding season, romantic vacation season, and getting a lot of ass season, I thought the Lovers Under the Moon Lamp would be an appropriate feature, and swell gift idea for the special lady or dude in your life.
Astronomypinecountynews.com

Closest full moon coming

As the winter constellations head into the sunset, Mars struggles to avoid the same fate. At the end of the month, Mars will be close to Pollux, the brighter Gemini twin. All the while, the planet is steadily dimming and, despite its relatively fast orbital motion eastward, sinking toward its inevitable exit from the evening sky this summer.
Astronomywcregisteronline.com

Moon and 3 evening planets May 12-15 | Tonight

At evening dusk on May 12-15, 2021, watch for the young and slender waxing crescent moon in the western twilight sky. On these evenings, the moon will sweep by three bright evening planets. It’ll go by Venus – the brightest planet closest to the horizon – on May 12. It’ll go by Mercury, the solar system’s innermost planet, the following day. Then, on or near May 15, the moon will pass the red planet Mars. Find these worlds – look down at Earth below your feet – and you’ll be seeing the whole inner solar system.
AstronomyUniverse Today

Following the Moon for Amazing May Astronomy

The May Moon Meets Venus and Mercury, at dusk en route to eclipse season and more. Wonder where all the solar system action is hiding? While the dusk sky may seem devoid of planets (save for Mars), that’s all about to change this evening. The watch-phrase for astronomy in May 2021 is to ‘follow the Moon’ as it makes several spectacular planetary passes, then kicks off the first eclipse season of the year.
Astronomytimeanddate.com

Moon Light World Map

The map below shows where the Moon is visible from the Earth, depending on weather conditions and moon phases. = The Sun's position directly overhead (zenith) in relation to an observer. = The Moon's position at its zenith in relation to an observer (Moon phase is not shown). Moon phase.
Astronomycoinworld.com

Austria explores Milky Way on 2021 Proof silver €20

Coins can take many shapes, and Austria’s newest coin series adds a celestial element to this truism. The first coin in the Austrian Mint’s new series, The Uncharted Universe, celebrates the Milky Way and is “S-shaped,” curved to mimic the spiral shape of our home galaxy. “The story it tells...
Astronomycampuslately.com

A black hole may be hiding at the edge of the solar system

A hidden source of gravity outside Pluto launched the search for a possible ninth planet. Some astronomers now believe it may have been a black hole from the Big Bang, providing a rare glimpse into the early universe, according to the New Scientist journal. Orego. According to the article, behind...
Aerospace & Defensekslnewsradio.com

Dogecoin to the ACTUAL moon?

It could be the first meme in space. SpaceX founder Elon Musk said plans are underway for Doge-1 to become the first Dogecoin-funded space mission in history, with their eye on the moon. On Sunday, Musk tweeted his company will now accept Dogecoin as payment and announced the “DOGE-1 Mission...
Astronomydogonews.com

Don't Miss The "Super Blood Moon" Eclipse On May 26

While total lunar eclipses are always spectacular, the one on May 26, 2021, promises to be particularly memorable given that it coincides with a supermoon. This means that the Moon — which will be at perigee, or its closest distance to Earth — will appear about 7 percent larger and 15 percent brighter than a standard full Moon. The eclipse will be most visible from the western parts of the Americas, Australia and New Zealand, and Eastern Asia. In the US, the best views will be reserved for Hawaii, Alaska, and the western states.
SurfingMonster Children

Super Moon Surfing

Australia’s Gold Coast is a mecca for surfing. Even at night. To avoid the crowds, Sydney-based filmmaker Spencer Frost and his mates chose to rush the twilight hours and surf under a full moon. Perfect point breaks, no kooks. Possible werewolves. Get acquainted with one of the country’s rising sons of surf filmmaking.
AstronomyHouston Chronicle

You may be able to spot a 'super blood moon' next week

A “super blood moon” will be visible next week, combining the year’s biggest and brightest full moon with a total lunar eclipse. A supermoon is when a full moon occurs as its orbit is closest to Earth, making the moon appear larger and brighter than normal. A lunar eclipse is...
AstronomyESA Blog Navigator

Moonlight: bringing connectivity to the Moon

As international teams across the world forge plans to revisit the Moon, ESA is elaborating how best to facilitate this exploration. As part of its Moonlight initiative, the agency is encouraging European space companies to put a constellation of telecommunications and navigation satellites around the Moon. To succeed, the proposed...
Astronomytheness.com

Space Weather and Moon Landings

The solar wind is made mostly of plasma from the sun, protons and electrons, with a small percentage of helium and smaller still of heavier elements. The sun’s plasma is very hot and a the outer edges cannot be contained by the sun’s gravity. It will move along the magnetic field lines of the sun’s magnetic field and get pushed out streaming through the solar system like a bubble of radiation. We are protected from the constant flow of radiation by the Earth’s magnetic field. Once outside of low Earth orbit, however, that protection is gone. The Moon has no significant magnetic field and so astronauts would be constantly bathed in the solar wind. There are other sources of radiation as well, such as cosmic rays.
AstronomyThe State-Journal

Bluegrass Skies: Super flower blood moon coming May 26

The first lunar eclipse in almost two and a half years occurs on the morning of May 26. Unfortunately, we’ll only see a partial eclipse as the moon sets in the west before totality begins. A lunar eclipse happens when the moon enters Earth’s shadow. It’s a pretty common misconception...