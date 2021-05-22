Moon and Spica on May 22 and 23

The solar wind is made mostly of plasma from the sun, protons and electrons, with a small percentage of helium and smaller still of heavier elements. The sun’s plasma is very hot and a the outer edges cannot be contained by the sun’s gravity. It will move along the magnetic field lines of the sun’s magnetic field and get pushed out streaming through the solar system like a bubble of radiation. We are protected from the constant flow of radiation by the Earth’s magnetic field. Once outside of low Earth orbit, however, that protection is gone. The Moon has no significant magnetic field and so astronauts would be constantly bathed in the solar wind. There are other sources of radiation as well, such as cosmic rays.