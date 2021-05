Bathrooms, much like kitchens, can sometimes be overlooked and forgotten about unless a renovation is on the table. We tend to focus styling efforts on bedrooms, living rooms, and dining rooms because furniture and decor can go a long way even in the most basic, boxy style homes. When it comes to bathrooms, we are working with permanent fixtures and limited space so design paralysis can be strong. If you are staring at tile you hate or a medicine cabinet you’d like to throw in the garbage but can’t, it’s easy to just write off a bathroom altogether. Well, I am here to say that your bathroom deserves some styling love and I want to help get you there. Luckily for all of us, bathroom styling can be real simple and still pack a punch.