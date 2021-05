The odds for the top two ranked drivers this week are fairly well set with Kyle Larson in the mid-400s and Denny Hamlin in the mid-500s. That drags their odds for a top-three to an undesirable level of less than 2/1, but once you get to the third-ranked Kevin Harvick, there are some good bets to be had. Harvick’s +725 allows for a top-three bet that will at least double your money. Last year Harvick swept the top-three with wins in the first and third of three Darlington races. He is not as dominant in 2021 as he was last year, but he scored top-fives in his last two attempts for the first time this season at Talladega Superspeedway and Kansas Speedway. If you have some spare cash lying around, he deserves modest bet.