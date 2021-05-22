Hands-On Watch Review: The Cyrus Klepcys GMT Retrograde

You may recall seeing me mention the CYRUS Klepcys GMT Retrograde in one of my recent Independent Insights columns. In that article, I said that it was a brand that I don’t see a lot of press for, and I wondered why. My first introduction to the brand was on the streets of Manchester about 4 or 5 years ago. One of the many watch shops in the city had a few watches from this brand that I’d never seen or heard of before. That brand turned out to be CYRUS. Since then, I’ve only seen fleeting glances online or on social media.