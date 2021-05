Typically, building a large following on social media can be a very grueling process. In some cases, people can spend years posting before they start to get a dedicated following. Fortunately for PoloBoy, that wasn’t how things went for him. Within less than a year of starting his TikTok account, he started to see lots of success. Now, less than two years after getting started, his following is well into the millions and the numbers are continuing to grow. PoloBoy is best known for his comedic videos although things recently took a much more serious turn when he revealed that he is a father. While he did admit to having a child, he also asked that people respect his privacy. Of course, this only made many people more curious about him. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about PoloBoy.